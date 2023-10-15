FitLife Brands (FTLF) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) is one of 177 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FitLife Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands’ peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74% FitLife Brands Competitors -37.74% -221.98% -12.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $39.18 million $4.43 million 25.40 FitLife Brands Competitors $3.20 billion $185.82 million 273.06

This table compares FitLife Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FitLife Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands. FitLife Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FitLife Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands Competitors 652 2563 2969 54 2.39

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.20%. Given FitLife Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FitLife Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

