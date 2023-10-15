Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $23.39

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. HSBC initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,941.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

