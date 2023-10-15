Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTRE

Fortrea Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortrea news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at $556,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.