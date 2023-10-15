The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

