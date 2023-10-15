Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $55.25

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

