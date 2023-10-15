Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$31.75

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$28.00 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.17 and a one year high of C$29.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$283.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.30 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7072848 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.