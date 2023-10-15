Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $23.63

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $437.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.95. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $606.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

