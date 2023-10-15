North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$35.83 Average PT from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.1 %
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.90 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 3.8472585 EPS for the current year.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.15%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
