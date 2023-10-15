North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$35.83 Average PT from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NOA opened at C$30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$803.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$14.35 and a 52 week high of C$34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.90 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 3.8472585 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.