Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) PT at $88.78

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Ameren stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

