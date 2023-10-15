AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.33.

NYSE ABBV opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

