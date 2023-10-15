Morgan Stanley Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $65.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.07.

American International Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American International Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

