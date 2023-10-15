Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NYSE:ARE opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

