Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $267.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. Caterpillar has a one year low of $177.53 and a one year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

