Bank of America Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $14.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

