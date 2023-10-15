StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) versus Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Head-To-Head Review

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for StealthGas and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|StealthGas
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Box Ships
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
StealthGas currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|StealthGas
|$152.35 million
|1.30
|$34.25 million
|$1.09
|4.75
|Box Ships
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
StealthGas has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
66.3% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares StealthGas and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|StealthGas
|27.40%
|8.51%
|5.65%
|Box Ships
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
StealthGas has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
StealthGas beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 4, 2023, it had a fleet of 36 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 297,841 cubic meters. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.
About Box Ships
Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.
