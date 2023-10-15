StockNews.com Lowers Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:OCN opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 22.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.45 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

