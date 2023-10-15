Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEAK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

