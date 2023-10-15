Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

RYAM stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 3.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after buying an additional 342,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 139,630 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

