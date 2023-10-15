Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Evercore ISI

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,701.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,221 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $73,728.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,701.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $701,448 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.