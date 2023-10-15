Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $98.79 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

