Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
