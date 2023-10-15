Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.