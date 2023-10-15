Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Target Price at $23.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

VET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 381,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,237,299,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

