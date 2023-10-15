ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 445 ($5.45) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($8.87) to GBX 485 ($5.94) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 550 ($6.73) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get ASOS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASOMY

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

ASOMY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

(Get Free Report

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.