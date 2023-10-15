Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.66%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

