Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $16.05

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNUT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

