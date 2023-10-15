iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.78.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

