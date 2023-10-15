EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

EVCM stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $25,791.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $25,791.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,494 shares of company stock worth $468,435 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

