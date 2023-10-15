Evercore ISI Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $240.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.47.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

IQV opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $171.24 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

