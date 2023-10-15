Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $32.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $119,684.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $182,537.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $577,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

