Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $475.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,466 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 452,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

