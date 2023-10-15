Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essent Group news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,176. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

