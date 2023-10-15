Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

