AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale started coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

