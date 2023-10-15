Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.6 %

EBC opened at $11.76 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.