MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at C$27.14 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

