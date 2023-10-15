MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MEG Energy
MEG Energy Stock Performance
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MEG Energy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.