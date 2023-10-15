PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

