Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 456,384 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 233.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

