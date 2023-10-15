Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

