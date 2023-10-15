Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,788 shares of company stock worth $217,235. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 58.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 203.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

