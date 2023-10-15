Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $833.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

