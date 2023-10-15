Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Portillo’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $782.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.59 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

