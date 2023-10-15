Unilever (NYSE:UL) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. Unilever has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,584,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

