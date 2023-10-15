HC Wainwright Increases Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $47.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
