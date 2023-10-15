HC Wainwright Increases Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target to $47.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

