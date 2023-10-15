Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.35.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

