United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Airlines from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.19.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

