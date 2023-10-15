Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %

VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

