Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %
VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
