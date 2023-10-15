Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %

VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

