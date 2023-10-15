Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

