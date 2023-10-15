Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $41.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WERN opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 846,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after acquiring an additional 582,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

