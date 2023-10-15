Evercore ISI Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $36.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

XRAY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.8 %

XRAY stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 84,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.